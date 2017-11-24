Home / Latest News /
Arkansas State goes cold in second half in 72-61 loss to USF
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:48 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. — Malik Martin scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double and South Florida pulled away from Arkansas State 72-61 on Friday.
Tulio Da Silva added 13 points and Paton Banks 12 points for the Bulls (4-2), who made 5 of 8 shots in the final eight minutes and 7 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes.
Deven Simms had 15 points for the Red Wolves (2-4), who went cold midway through the second half, missing seven straight shots.
From a Sims layup with 9:56 to play until Ty Cockfield drained a 3-pointer six minutes later, USF stretched a five point lead to 13, 62-49.
The game was tied at 43 with 12:33 to play when the Bulls got some breathing room with a 7-0 spurt. Martin hit two buckets and Da Silva converted a 3-point play.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas State goes cold in second half in 72-61 loss to USF
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.