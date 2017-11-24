Arkansas woman who used county funds to buy pug tuxedo, Hog tickets ordered to pay more than $300,000

An Arkansas woman who embezzled county funds to purchase, among other things, a miniature tuxedo for her pug and Razorback tickets will serve 20 years probation and pay more than $366,000 in restitution for the crimes she committed while working as an administrative assistant to a county judge, according to court records.

The sentence handed down Wednesday came after Kristi Lyn Goss, 44, pleaded guilty to six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card in September.

In an affidavit, Arkansas State Police said Goss obtained a county credit card in 2011 while working as an assistant for Garland County Judge Rick Davis. Over the next five years, she used it to pay utility bills and purchase items including the tuxedo and tickets as well as a diamond bracelet, hotel gift cards and sequin throw pillows, the affidavit states.

A sentencing order filed in the case notes that Goss said she was "raising five kids and the bills kept piling up."

"The stress of her job and the supporting her entire household was too much for her," the order says in a section detailing Goss' version of events. "She further states she will regret this for the rest of her life and wishes she could do it all over again. Goss advised it became too easy for her to use the credit card for things that needed to be paid and it quickly got out of control."

The judge ordered Goss to pay the money back to the county in installments of at least $300 a month beginning in January.