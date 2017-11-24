Auto goes in river; DWI charge filed

A Morrilton woman faces a charge of driving while intoxicated after her vehicle ended up in a river, police said.

An officer with the Perryville Police Department received a call around 6:45 p.m. Monday that a woman, wet and apparently lost, was walking north on the Fourche La Fave River bridge.

Police officers, along with deputies from the Perry County sheriff's office, later found an intoxicated 25-year-old woman in the area, according to a news release.

The woman had made a wrong turn onto Cookie Rankin Road and drove into the Fourche La Fave River at a boat ramp, the sheriff's office said.

The woman said she had been raped and that when she woke up, the vehicle in which she had been traveling was in the river, according to the release.

She told authorities that her assailant was still in the submerged vehicle, but no one was found inside it or in the river, police noted.

The sheriff's office said the woman was taken to CHI St. Vincent Morrilton for further evaluation. An investigation is ongoing into the rape accusation.

Personnel from the Conway County sheriff's office and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also responded.

Metro on 11/24/2017