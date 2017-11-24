Holiday train begins tour through several states, including Arkansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A festive holiday train is preparing to start its trip through Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train begins its journey Friday in Victoria, Texas. After stops in 20 cities, the trip will end Dec. 15 at Union Station in Kansas City, where the six-car train will remain on display through Dec. 19.

The route includes a stop Dec. 6 in Ashdown at Main Street and U.S. 71, another Dec. 7 in Mena at 524 Sherwood Ave. and a final Arkansas visit Dec. 10 in Siloam Springs on Jefferson Street. The stops are set for 4 p.m. each day.

It features a smiling tank car dubbed "Rudy," a gingerbread boxcar, a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, plus a reindeer stable and a miniature village. There's also an elves' workshop and even a little red caboose.

Guests get to visit Santa and tour the train.

Entry is free and open to the public, and the length of each visit is dependent on crowd size.