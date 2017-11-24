Jefferson County won't renew economic development sales tax

PINE BLUFF — Leaders in Jefferson County say they won't pursue the renewal of a sales tax increase that voters approved in 2011 to fund economic development.

According to the Pine Bluff Commercial, the Economic Development Corp. of Jefferson County voted this week to let the tax sunset in 2018. The sales tax was part of the "Penny for Progress" initiative that funded both economic development and infrastructure improvements.

The portion of the tax that funds infrastructure does not have a sunset provision.

The board's chairman, George Makris, noted that Pine Bluff voters this year approved another sales tax that will fund city improvements. The Go Forward Pine Bluff plan is expected to raise about $4 million per year for the city.