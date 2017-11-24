Little Rock black officers group raises concern over recruit's 'distasteful and demeaning' Facebook post

The Little Rock Black Police Officers Association has expressed concern over a Little Rock police recruit who it says used a racial slur in a Facebook post.

In a letter dated Nov. 17 and addressed to Police Chief Kenton Buckner, the association described the 2013 Facebook post as “very careless, distasteful and demeaning.” The letter identified the Little Rock police recruit as Brandon Schiefelbein.

The letter also calls for an investigation "into the inappropriate posting of the picture that was posted at the 12th Street Station," though it was unclear if that image was related to the Facebook posting.

Buckner said in an interview Friday that an internal affairs investigation has been launched into the Facebook post.

Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said the investigation will be completed early next week, and Buckner will review the facts and make a decision.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.