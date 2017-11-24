Little Rock police identify man accused of shooting son on Thanksgiving

Authorities have identified the father accused of shooting his son on Thanksgiving night as a 67-year-old Little Rock man.

Larry Miller was arrested at a residence in the 4500 block of Grand Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police said officers were called to the scene after Miller shot his adult son during an argument, wounding him in the leg.

The son was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

On Friday, Miller was being held at Pulaski County jail with bail not yet set.

The 67-year-old faces a first-degree domestic battery charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7.