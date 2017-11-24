LR father arrested after bullet hits son

Little Rock police officers arrested a father accused in a shooting Thursday that wounded his adult son in the leg, authorities said.

Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Police Department, described the incident as a "domestic dispute" and confirmed that the son's injury was "non life-threatening." Officers had responded to a 911 call.

The shooting took place in the 4500 block of Grand Avenue, Ford said. First-responders took the son to a hospital.

Officers were still talking to witnesses at the scene, in the Forest Hills neighborhood, an hour after the 8 p.m. shooting, Ford added.

Additional details regarding the shooting, including the identities of the men involved, the type of firearm used, and which hospital the son went to, hadn't been released Thursday night.

Thieves seek cash, take air compressor

Two robbers stole an air compressor from a man at his Little Rock home after the victim said he had no money, authorities said.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to Shackleford Mobile Home Park, 4023 S. Shackleford Road, after a robbery was reported, according to a Little Rock police report.

The 23-year-old victim said two men showed up at his door. When the man answered, the pair asked for money, authorities said.

One had a gun in his hand but did not point it at the victim, he told police.

The robbers took an air compressor before fleeing in a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo with tinted windows, the report says.

Police described both robbers as Hispanic, with one about 5 feet 7 inches tall and the other about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made Thursday night.

Construction tools stolen by burglars

An estimated $11,000 worth of tools and supplies were stolen from the Little Rock office of a construction contractor early Tuesday, police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the owner of Daniel Utility Construction Inc. reported to Little Rock police that intruders earlier that morning had entered the property at 9715 Colonel Glenn Road by detaching the wooden fence on the west side.

Then the burglars forced the office's west side door open and stole about $11,000 worth of concrete saws, chain saws, generators and other cordless tools and drills, the owner told police.

Police had named no suspects, and no arrests had been made Thursday night.

Metro on 11/24/2017