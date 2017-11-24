Not much of a showdown on tap today

Rivalry weekend is finally here and the great borderline showdown ... OK, just kidding. The Arkansas-Missouri series won't be a rivalry for a very long time, if at all.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has more to play for than meets the eye. It could be a very emotional game for the Razorbacks.

Managed to go 7-2 on the picks last week bringing the season total to 89-23. The picks are not made against a betting spread, just head-to-head competition.

Here are the final picks for this season:

Missouri at Arkansas

A long, hard season comes to an end for the Razorbacks as underdogs against a surprisingly surging Tiger team which has won five in a row. It was a year ago against the Tigers that things seemed to start to unravel for the Hogs and that has to be in their mind. If they are going to get some payback and send the seniors, and perhaps their coach, out with a win they have to find a way to slow Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, a prolific passer. The Hogs also need to find a way to get to the end zone more than three times. All things considered, it could be a fun game to watch. Arkansas 35-28.

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe

The Red Wolves are still in the hunt for a share of the Sun Belt title and can't afford to overlook the Warhawks before next week's showdown with Troy. The Red Wolves' defense has been good all season and their offense able to score at any time. Arkansas State 28-17.

Alabama at Auburn

If the Tigers win, is the Gus Bus staying parked or is it packed up and headed home to the hills? That's what the Razorback Nation is wondering, but in the state of Alabama this is the game of the year. It's one of the greatest and most heated rivalries in the country. If the Tigers win a Tide fan may kill a tree or a father shoot his son. Both have happened. The winner of this game, especially if it is the Tide, most likely wins the SEC Championship Game and heads to the College Football Playoffs. There will not be a missed field goal returned for a touchdown. Alabama 28-24.

Florida State at Florida

There's not much on the line except bragging rights in north Florida (Miami has those in the southern part), but these teams are as likely to come out swinging as they are blocking and tackling. That's how much they dislike each other. Florida State 31-24.

Georgia at Georgia Tech

The Bulldogs need a final test to get ready for the SEC Championship Game and they'll get it with the Yellowjackets' stingy defense and Wishbone offense. The Ramblin' Wreck may be home, but there will be almost as many Bulldogs in the stands. Georgia 35-24.

Louisville at Kentucky

With identical records, 7-4, both are hoping to improve their bowl position. Lots of whispers that it could be Bobby Petrino's last game with the Cardinals. He does have a history of moving often, and he could be headed back to the SEC. The Wildcats' defense is the Mildcats against Petrino. Louisville 42-28.

Texas A&M at LSU

There have been reports all week that this will be Aggies head Coach Kevin Sumlin's last game, and that would mean defensive coordinator's John Chavez's final game against the team he coached for so long. LSU 28-21.

Clemson at South Carolina

The Gamecocks are hoping, and probably praying, to derail the Tigers' ride back into the College Football Playoffs. The Tigers will not be looking ahead to ACC Championship Game with Miami. Clemson 35-24.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

There are no ties in college football so one of these has to gets its first SEC victory of the year. Tennessee 17-14.

Sports on 11/24/2017