Paul Rhoads named Arkansas' interim head coach

— Arkansas has appointed Paul Rhoads to interim head coach of the football team, interim athletics director Julie Cromer Peoples said Friday.

Rhoads will serve in the capacity while Cromer Peoples leads a search to replace Bret Bielema, who was fired Friday following the Razorbacks' 48-45 loss to Missouri. Cromer Peoples said there is no timeline to make a hire and she will lead the search for the new coach.

Rhoads, 50, has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Arkansas and was promoted to defensive coordinator earlier this year. He was head coach at Iowa State from 2009-15 and compiled a record of 32-55.

Cromer Peoples said that all nine full-time assistant coaches will be employed during her search for a new head coach and she will meet with the staff at 10 a.m. Saturday.