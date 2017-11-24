Police make arrests in recent robberies involving delivery drivers in North Little Rock

Police have arrested two men in connection with recent robberies involving delivery drivers in North Little Rock.

The robberies happened Nov. 8 at the NLR Corner Store, 1802 Pike Ave., and Nov. 17 at a Mapco convenience store, 3401 John F. Kennedy Blvd., according to a statement.

Authorities say Jeremy Simmons, 29, and John Neal, 30, were each being held on charges of theft of property. Simmons faces additional charges of robbery and resisting arrest while Neal is also charged with aggravated robbery.

Simmons was arrested Wednesday in North Little Rock in connection with the NLR Corner Store robbery, according to police. Neal was taken into custody that day in Pine Bluff on charges related to both robberies.

More charges "may be forthcoming," the statement reads.

Simmons and Neal remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 and $100,000 bonds, respectively, according to an online inmate roster.