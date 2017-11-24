Subscribe Register Login
Friday, November 24, 2017, 12:14 p.m.

UK police: 'shots fired' at busy London station

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:18 a.m. Updated today at 11:29 a.m.

LONDON — British police say they have responded to reports of "shots fired" in and around Oxford Circus subway station, but have not located any casualties.

The busy station has been closed and police have told people in the area to take shelter in stores.

The Metropolitan Police says officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to "a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station."

Police say officers have not found any casualties.

The force says it is responding "as if the incident is terrorist related" — but has not said whether they believe it is.

