UK police: 'shots fired' at busy London station
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:18 a.m. Updated today at 11:29 a.m.
LONDON — British police say they have responded to reports of "shots fired" in and around Oxford Circus subway station, but have not located any casualties.
The busy station has been closed and police have told people in the area to take shelter in stores.
The Metropolitan Police says officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to "a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station."
Police say officers have not found any casualties.
The force says it is responding "as if the incident is terrorist related" — but has not said whether they believe it is.
