Vandal cuts cords to Arkansas woman's Christmas display

A vandal darkened an Arkansas woman's Christmas display Wednesday night, according to a police report.

The 48-year-old Jonesboro resident told officers on Thanksgiving morning that someone during the night cut the cords to the Christmas lights on her Scenic Street house and around her trees and bushes, the report said.

The lights were valued at $450.

The woman identified a possible suspect, police said, but the report did not indicate he had been arrested and he did not appear in the Craighead County jail online inmate roster as of Friday morning.