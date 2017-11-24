Subscribe Register Login
Friday, November 24, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Vandal cuts cords to Arkansas woman's Christmas display

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 10:41 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A vandal darkened an Arkansas woman's Christmas display Wednesday night, according to a police report.

The 48-year-old Jonesboro resident told officers on Thanksgiving morning that someone during the night cut the cords to the Christmas lights on her Scenic Street house and around her trees and bushes, the report said.

The lights were valued at $450.

The woman identified a possible suspect, police said, but the report did not indicate he had been arrested and he did not appear in the Craighead County jail online inmate roster as of Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Vandal cuts cords to Arkansas woman's Christmas display

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online