Little Rock
ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 5:12 p.m.
Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: VIDEO: Mike Anderson, players recap UNC loss
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.