Judge sets $1M bail for El Dorado man

EL DORADO -- Bail was set at $1 million Wednesday for an El Dorado man who is facing murder and attempted-murder charges in a shooting that left one man dead and another seriously wounded earlier this week.

Shackled at the ankles and walking with a pronounced limp, Corey Tate, 44, made his first appearance in District Court on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person and felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a penalty enhancement.

Tate is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Brandon Sanders and injuring Casey Frazier, 33, during a skirmish at The Brick House, a nightclub at 1814 Junction City Road.

El Dorado police responded at 3:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at the club. Upon arrival, they found two men in the parking lot, later identified as Sanders and Frazier, with gunshot wounds.

Sanders later died from his injuries at the Medical Center of South Arkansas.

Frazier was airlifted from the El Dorado hospital to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock with "a significant injury," police said.

Tate was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He turned himself in Monday afternoon at El Dorado police headquarters, accompanied by attorney Gary McDonald.

McDonald told Judge Jack Barker on Wednesday that he was representing Tate through his first appearance hearing.

Tate was determined indigent, saying that he had been self-employed as a landscaper, and was appointed a public defender.

Once Barker made the appointment, McDonald asked to step aside.

Barker read the list of charges that have been levied against Tate, telling the defendant he could be sentenced to 10 to 40 years or life in prison for two of the charges -- first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person carries a possible penalty of five to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Barker set bail at $1 million, which was the amount recommended by the prosecuting attorney's office.

In his argument for the recommended bail amount, deputy prosecutor Ryan Rainwater cited a lengthy criminal history for Tate, including recent charges of first-degree battery and aggravated residential burglary.

Rainwater also said a petition had been filed to revoke probation and parole for Tate.

"A hearing will take place to determine whether there is probable cause to determine if you committed violations of probation and parole," Barker told Tate. "The violations will be for the new charges, the felony charges you're in court for today."

If Tate is released on bond from the Union County jail, he will be subject to a daily curfew of 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. He was also ordered not to have any contact with Frazier or Sanders' family members.

Barker also told Tate that he would not be allowed to leave Arkansas.

"Sir, if I get out, I'm not running. I've never ran," Tate replied evenly.

Capt. Kevin Holt of the El Dorado Police Department said detectives are still interviewing witnesses to determine what started the altercation that led to the shooting at The Brick House. He previously said the incident began inside the club and spilled into the parking lot.

Holt said Sanders' body was sent Monday to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock, and investigators were awaiting preliminary results from an autopsy.

Frazier remained hospitalized in Little Rock as of Wednesday, Holt said.

Metro on 11/25/2017