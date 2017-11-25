LR father named in holiday gunfire

Authorities have identified the father accused of shooting his son on Thanksgiving night as a 67-year-old Little Rock man.

Larry Miller was arrested at a residence in the 4500 block of Grand Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police said officers were called to the scene after Miller shot his adult son during an argument, wounding him in the leg.

The son was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

On Friday, Miller was being held at Pulaski County jail. Bail had not been set.

Miller faces a first-degree domestic-battery charge. He is to appear in court Dec. 7.

Delivery holdups yield 2 NLR arrests

Police have arrested two men in recent robberies involving delivery drivers in North Little Rock.

The robberies happened Nov. 8 at the NLR Corner Store, 1802 Pike Ave., and Nov. 17 at a Mapco convenience store, 3401 John F. Kennedy Blvd., according to a statement from the Police Department.

Authorities said Jeremy Simmons, 29, and John Neal, 30, were each being held on charges of theft of property. Simmons faces additional charges of robbery and resisting arrest, while Neal is also charged with aggravated robbery.

Simmons was arrested Wednesday in North Little Rock in the NLR Corner Store robbery, police said. Neal was taken into custody that day in Pine Bluff on charges related to both robberies.

More charges "may be forthcoming," the statement said.

Simmons and Neal remained at the Pulaski County jail Friday in lieu of $50,000 and $100,000 bonds, respectively, according to an online inmate roster.

Metro on 11/25/2017