Fight brews over 2 picks to head consumer bureau

Administration officials Saturday defended President Donald Trump's legal authority to name his own acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, setting up a potential showdown over who will be in charge of the agency Monday morning.

The officials, speaking to reporters in a briefing call Saturday, cited guidance from the Office of Legal Counsel, part of the Justice Department, as legal grounds for Trump's move to name his budget director, Mick Mulvaney, to temporarily lead the consumer agency until a permanent successor is confirmed by Congress.

Trump's decision to name his own temporary director was a "typical, routine move," said one official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump made the appointment late Friday, after the abrupt resignation of Richard Cordray, the agency's director.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

"The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, has been a total disaster as run by the previous Administrations pick," Trump tweeted Saturday from his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., where he is spending the long Thanksgiving weekend. "Financial Institutions have been devastated and unable to properly serve the public. We will bring it back to life!"

The White House officials said the Federal Vacancies Reform Act gives Trump the authority to override the successor named by Cordray, who resigned about a week earlier than expected.

Cordray had been expected to resign at the end of the month. Instead, in the middle of a holiday weekend, he said he was leaving.

He followed up his resignation announcement with a letter naming Leandra English, the agency's chief of staff, as deputy director.

In an eight-page opinion released late Saturday, the Office of Legal Counsel said the president had the ability to choose a successor because both the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and the "office-specific statute" are available to fill the vacancy.

"The fact that the deputy director may serve as acting director by operation of the statute, however, does not displace the president's authority under the Vacancies Reform Act," wrote Steven Engel, the assistant attorney general in charge of the office, citing the statute Cordray referred to in his selection of his successor.

But the consumer bureau holds a different legal view.

Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which established the consumer bureau, the deputy director serves as the agency's acting head in the absence of permanent leadership.

Cordray, citing that act, said he expected English to take over from him.

Democrats, who fought for the bureau's creation and championed its work as a valuable defense against predatory companies and abusive financial practices, are likely to push for a legal challenge to Trump's move.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who proposed the consumer bureau and helped set it up, said Trump's move was legally impermissible.

"The Dodd-Frank Act is clear: If there is a CFPB director vacancy, the deputy director becomes acting director," she wrote on Facebook. "President Trump can't override that."

Some legal experts say there is merit to question whether the Vacancies Reform Act supersedes an individual agency's designated line of succession.

"No court has addressed this legal question," said Aditya Bamzai, a law professor at the University of Virginia. "Any Office of Legal Counsel, in any administration, would have given the same answer with respect to this issue. But if we see a legal challenge, the executive branch's positions don't always prevail in court."

Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas, says it's an "open question" which act -- the vacancies law or Dodd-Frank -- should prevail, especially because Dodd-Frank was enacted more recently.

TWO DIFFERENT VIEWS

As Trump and his administration work to loosen regulations on businesses, the consumer bureau has been a prominent holdout. It is still carrying out the agenda it developed under President Barack Obama, issuing new rules -- like a recent regulation intended to sharply curtail the payday lending market -- and sanctioning financial companies for practices that it considers unfair or abusive.

The agency was established six years ago, and it has unusually broad power to combat abuses in a wide variety of financial products, including mortgages, credit cards, bank accounts and student loans.

At stake are two different views on how the bureau should be run.

English is a trusted lieutenant of Cordray's who has helped investigate and punish financial companies in ways that many Republicans, Mulvaney in particular, think go too far. In his announcement Friday, Cordray highlighted English's "in-depth" knowledge of the agency's operations and its staff. Before joining the bureau, English served at the Office of Management and Budget and Office of Personnel Management.

"Leandra is a seasoned professional who has spent her career of public service focused on promoting smooth and efficient operations," Cordray said in the statement.

Mulvaney was a South Carolina representative to the House before becoming head of the budget office. A founder of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, he was elected in 2010 as part of a tea party wave that took many critics of the U.S. budget deficit into office. He has taken a hard line on federal spending matters, routinely voting against increasing the government's borrowing cap and pressing for major cuts to benefit programs as the path to balancing the budget.

Mulvaney has been an outspoken critic of the agency and is expected to pull back on many of Cordray's actions in the six years since he was appointed.

In a widely quoted comment, he once blasted the agency as a "joke," saying its lack of oversight by Congress and its far-reaching regulations had gone too far.

"The place is a wonderful example of how a bureaucracy will function if it has no accountability to anybody," he told the Credit Union Times in 2014. "It turns up being a joke in a sick, sad kind of way."

U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, chairman of the powerful House Financial Services Committee and a longtime critic of Cordray, said Mulvaney would "fight not only to protect consumers from force, fraud, and deception but will protect them from government interference with competitive, innovative markets and help preserve their fundamental economic opportunities and liberties."

Democrats have seized upon Mulvaney's words in criticizing his appointment to the agency.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, issued a statement Saturday calling Mulvaney "unacceptable" to lead the bureau because of his "noxious" views toward its mission to protect consumers.

"He was also the original co-sponsor of a bill to completely eliminate the Consumer Bureau," she wrote, "and supported other legislation to harmfully roll back Wall Street reform."

Confirming a permanent director could take months. Cordray's confirmation was delayed for two years by Republicans and the banking industry, two parties that objected to the agency's creation and sought to limit the attempt at federal oversight.

Mulvaney will shoulder his new acting leadership on top of his role as director of the Office of Management and Budget. It is unclear how he will manage both roles, and the officials directed all questions about the mechanics of the situation to Mulvaney.

"We think he'll show up Monday, go into the office and start working," an administration official said of Mulvaney's plans.

But it may not be that simple. The next move lies with English: She will need to decide whether to legally challenge Mulvaney for the bureau's leadership, or defer to him.

"It's a very awkward legal scenario if they both show up literally at the same office," said Andy Grewal, a law professor at the University of Iowa. "It seems like both sides are trying to engage in gamesmanship here."

Information for this article was contributed by Stacy Cowley and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; and by Bernard Condon of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/26/2017