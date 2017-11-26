PAPER TRAILS: Award-winning barbecue pitmaster; Arkansas business' kind gesture for girl battling cancer

GRILLS, FRILLS: Candy Weaver's name might sound sweet, but her passion is smoke. The 64-year-old Pine Bluff resident is a pitmaster -- an award-winning one at that.

Competing as BBQr's Delight, she recently placed third in the Cowboy Charcoal Fire & Ice Women's Championship Barbeque Series Finals at the World Food Championships in Orange Beach, Ala., with her Surf & Turf (wagyu beef tenderloin, garlic mashed red potatoes, bearnaise sauce with crab, grilled asparagus and grilled jumbo shrimp).

In competition barbecue, a pursuit dominated by men and teams, pitmaster Candy is a one-woman show: "There really aren't that many women competitors. I think an awful lot of it is the amount of the equipment and detail that it takes to put it together. It's an expensive hobby."

For Candy, it's work, too. Her family's business, Fiber Resources Inc., manufactures wood pellets for smokers. She began competing in 2003 and got so fired up, she joined the Kansas City Barbecue Society and even served as president for several years. She competed in some 18 contests this year, which led to her qualifying for Fire & Ice.

As a third-place winner, she won a $1,000 jewelry gift certificate and $500 cash.

And Candy, whose business is wood pellets, won something that "I didn't really need, but I'm glad I won" -- a pellet-fired grill. She'll use it to practice so she can smoke next year's competition.

NATIV GIVES: Still in the glow (not to mention weight gain) of Thanksgiving, I'm sharing a story about an Arkansas business that made my heart as full as my belly.

Friends were on a search for a specific Nativ hoodie for a mutual friend's daughter, a 9-year-old Little Rock girl battling Ewing's sarcoma. They stopped by the clothing company's Little Rock warehouse on Cantrell Road; it's not a retail location, but they took a chance.

"We walked in and spoke to their machine operator who let us speak to Jess [Westbrook]," says Allana Foster of Little Rock. "Jess dug through a box to find the right size hoodie and gave us a hat. After hearing [the child's] story, he and [owner] Brett Tucker did not charge us. I hope you will give this local business some love. Brett told us they're having a big cyber Monday sale online." That address is livnativ.com.

Owner Matt Abbott says, "Anything we can do to help, we always want to."

Nativ is owned by some nice Arkansas natives.

Email: jchristman@arkansasonline.com

SundayMonday on 11/26/2017