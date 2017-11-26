Hogs lose Ty Evans' commitment

Junior quarterback Ty Evans, who committed to Arkansas in July, has reopened his recruitment after the firing of Coach Bret Bielema.

Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds, of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge picked the Hogs over offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State and Northwestern. He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and threw only 5 interceptions as a sophomore.

He had completed 191 of 312 passes for 3,210 yards and 39 touchdowns going into Saturday's state semi-final contest.

Evans was the Hogs' lone commitment for the 2019 class.