Hogs lose Ty Evans' commitment
This article was published today at 4:12 p.m.
Junior quarterback Ty Evans, who committed to Arkansas in July, has reopened his recruitment after the firing of Coach Bret Bielema.
Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds, of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge picked the Hogs over offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State and Northwestern. He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and threw only 5 interceptions as a sophomore.
He had completed 191 of 312 passes for 3,210 yards and 39 touchdowns going into Saturday's state semi-final contest.
Evans was the Hogs' lone commitment for the 2019 class.
You must login to make comments.
Delta2 says... November 26, 2017 at 4:38 p.m.
Y'all had better get ready for more of this.
ROS says... November 26, 2017 at 4:38 p.m.
Thats why commits shouldn't be allowed until the senior class, and then make it harder to get out of a commitment. Would stop a lot of what can you do for me just because the coach gets replaced. Commit to a team not a coach.
