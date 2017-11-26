ISIS flag seen at mosque site

CAIRO -- The attackers who stormed a crowded mosque in Egypt's northern Sinai region, killing at least 305 people, hoisted the Islamic State flag, the public prosecutor said Saturday as details about the attack began to emerge.

Chief prosecutor Nabil Sadeq's statement came hours after Egypt's military began an offensive against the suspected perpetrators, with warplanes targeting several vehicles purportedly used in the gun and bomb attack on a mosque in Bir al-Abd, west of the coastal city of Arish. There has been no claim of responsibility, but analysts said it bore the hallmark of an Islamic State affiliate that operates in the area.

The prosecutor's statement said the attackers, clad in military-style camouflage pants and black T-shirts, numbered between 25 and 30 and arrived in five SUVs. Some were masked, and those with bare faces sported heavy beards and long hair, the statement added. One of the attackers carried a black banner with the declaration of the Muslim faith -- that there is no God but Allah and Muhammad is his prophet. The banner matched those carried by the Islamic State.

Outside the mosque, the attackers torched seven parked cars that belonged to worshippers, the statement added.

Witnesses said the militants were so composed that they methodically checked their victims for any signs of life after the initial round of gunfire. Those still moving or breathing received a bullet in the head or the chest. When the ambulances arrived, the militants shot at them, repelling them as they got back into their vehicles and fled, the witnesses said.

Another witness to Friday's attack said worshippers tried to jump out of windows as soon as the militants opened fire. "The small door that leads to the corridor for the wash rooms was about the only one where worshippers rushed to escape," said a 38-year-old government employee who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation.

"There was a stampede. I fell down, and then bodies piled up on top of me," he said.

"We knew that the mosque was under attack by [militants]," said witness Ebid Salem Mansour, recalling the intense gunfire. Mansour, a 38-year-old worker in a nearby salt factory, said he had settled in Bir al-Abd three years ago to escape the bloodshed and fighting elsewhere in northern Sinai. He suffered two gunshot wounds in his legs on Friday.

"Everyone lay down on the floor and kept their heads down. If you raised your head, you get shot," he said. "The shooting was random and hysterical at the beginning and then became more deliberate. Whoever they weren't sure was dead or still breathing was shot dead."

The militants were shouting Allahu Akbar, or God is great, as they fired at the worshippers and as children screamed, Mansour added. "I knew I was injured, but I was in a situation that was much scarier than being wounded. I was only seconds away from a certain death," he said.

Amid the shooting, many worshippers recited their final prayers, he added.

Sinai, a triangular tract of land bordering Israel, the Gaza Strip and the Suez Canal, has emerged as the main battleground in the government's fight against local militants who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State three years ago.

The militants had previously stepped up their campaign of violence in northern Sinai, after the military ousted Egypt's elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, in 2013. Authorities followed up with a fierce crackdown on his Muslim Brotherhood group, jailing thousands of people.

The result has been a long, grinding conflict centered on Arish and nearby villages and towns in north Sinai. The militants have been unable to control territory, but the military and security forces have also been unable to bring security, as the extremists often carry out surprise attacks, mostly targeting outposts and convoys.

The attacks have largely focused on the military and police. Hundreds of people have been killed, although exact numbers are unclear. The militants have also assassinated individuals the group considers to be religious heretics or spies for the government. Egypt has also faced attacks by militants in its Western Desert.

The Islamic State-Sinai Province has also widened its focus to include the country's minority Coptic Christians, attacking churches. The mosque that was targeted Friday is frequented by Sufis, whose interpretation of Islam is considered heretical by jihadi groups like the Islamic State.

Last year, the militants beheaded a leading local Sufi religious figure, the blind sheikh Suleiman Abu Heraz, and posted photos of the killing online.

The attack highlighted the challenges President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi faces in restoring security and reviving an economy after years of upheaval.

While the violence is unlikely to threaten the stability of el-Sissi's government, it has devastated the tourist industry, a vital pillar of an economy that's struggling back to life after years of political upheaval.

El-Sissi made a televised statement vowing to avenge the dead and restore stability. He also said that those who supported, financed or incited the attack would face justice. "We will respond to this act with brutal force," he said.

He did not specify what new steps might be taken. On Saturday, he ordered that a mausoleum be built in memory of the victims of Friday's attack and canceled a visit to the Gulf Sultanate of Oman that was scheduled for this week.

El-Sissi's government has cracked down on Islamists since Morsi's ouster, killing hundreds and detaining tens of thousands more in a push that has prompted criticism from international human-rights groups. On Saturday, a Cairo criminal court sentenced seven people to death after convicting them of belonging to the Islamic State in Libya.

Information for this article was contributed by Tarek El-Tablawy and Ahmed Khalil El-Sayed of Bloomberg News and by Maggie Michael and Hamza Hendawi of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/26/2017