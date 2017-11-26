Auburn's Gus Malzahn spurns talk of 'rumors' about other jobs; Razorbacks interested, sources say

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks are interested in Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn as they seek a replacement for fired Coach Bret Bielema, multiple sources have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

But Malzahn and the No. 6 Auburn Tigers are headed to the SEC Championship Game next week after downing No. 1 Alabama 26-14 on Saturday. The 10-2 Tigers beat No. 1 Georgia in Auburn, Ala., two weeks ago and face a rematch with the Bulldogs in Atlanta at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Malzahn spoke like a coach who was content with his situation in his postgame news conference when talking about sweeping the two No. 1 teams.

"It's not just big now, it's big for the future," Malzahn said. "You can see kind of where we're at now. We're starting to get depth. We've got a real chance for a long time."

When a reporter started to ask a question about the "rumors and everything else with other jobs," Malzahn cut him off.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa," Malzahn said. "Let me just tell you. We just won the SEC West, and we're fixing to play for the SEC championship and I don't get into rumors."

He compared Auburn's current status with its run to the SEC championship and the BCS title game in 2013 in his first season on the Plains.

"2013 was obviously a huge win for our program and where we were at," he said. "This is different. We're a little more stable right now, and I like where we're at. I like our staff. I like our players. We'll have most of our players back next year."

A victory in the SEC Championship Game almost certainly would clinch a bid to the College Football Playoff for the Tigers.

CBS Sports' lead analyst Gary Danielson brought up Malzahn's potential candidacy at Arkansas in the final seconds of Auburn's victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"Let's remember all the rumors going on about Gus Malzahn," Danielson said. "Will he go home to Arkansas? What do you do now?"

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is in the market for a new coach after Bielema led the Razorbacks to a 29-34 record in five seasons. Arkansas is 33-42 over the past six years since former Athletic Director Jeff Long fired Coach Bobby Petrino for cause after a motorcycle wreck that revealed Petrino had hired his mistress for a job with the football program.

Interim athletic director Julie Cromer Peoples said she would be "running point" on the coaching search with involvement from Chancellor Joe Steinmetz and others who she described as "key" advisers.

Cromer Peoples indicated a head coaching search at a time when Steinmetz and an advisory committee are seeking a permanent athletic director is "relatively unprecedented," but she added, "I don't think you need a quote, unquote, permanent AD in order to make an offer. I think you need an AD, and we have one."

Other potential candidates for the Razorbacks include Mike Norvell of Memphis, Chad Morris of SMU, Charlie Strong of South Florida, Skip Holtz of Louisiana Tech, Kevin Sumlin of Texas A&M, Mike Leach of Washington State and others.

Bielema, 47, was fired by Cromer Peoples on Friday shortly after the Razorbacks finished a 4-8 season with a 48-45 loss to Missouri.

Bielema completed his Arkansas career with a 29-34 record, including an 11-29 mark in the SEC. His career record is now 97-58.

Bielema said at his Friday news conference that he wants to coach again.

"I would be blessed with whatever opportunities," he said. "I do know that ... I've been a head coach 12 years. I went to bowl games 10 out of 12 years. I've won championships. I've put a lot of players in the NFL. I do it with great GPA.

"We'll wait and see. I've never been in this situation."

Bielema was mentioned as a candidate for the head coaching job at Nebraska on Saturday by Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman after the Cornhuskers fired Coach Mike Riley.

Sports on 11/26/2017