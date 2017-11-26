Mayor IDs prime site for NLR's police HQ

Mayor Joe Smith has settled on a preferred site for a new North Little Rock Police Department and the city's district courts, once all the moving pieces come together.

Legislation to go before the North Little Rock City Council on Monday seeks approval of a property exchange involving the North Little Rock School District Administration Building at 2700 Poplar St. and the Arkansas Army National Guard's Fisher Armory at 2600 Poplar St.

The city's Police and Courts Building property at 200 W. Pershing Blvd., an adjoining parking lot and the Police Administration Building at 2525 Main St. would be transferred to the school district under the plan. The city would also pay the National Guard about $500,000 to help it relocate units from Fisher Armory, Smith said in an interview.

The school district owns the property where the armory sits. The National Guard owns the building and has a lease with the school district. The city's buyout would end that lease, which has 38 years remaining, Smith said.

"We have a lot of hoops to jump through," Smith said. "What we're doing is we're going to swap the Police and Courts Building on Pershing and the police admin building on Main for the school admin building and the dirt that's underneath the armory."

Besides seeking City Council approval, the North Little Rock School Board and the state adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Mark Berry, would have to agree to all terms. Smith said he has already received positive responses from all parties.

School Superintendent Kelly Rodgers said he has forwarded copies of the City Council legislation to School Board members and to the school district's attorney. The School Board has a workshop set for Dec. 5, with its next regular meeting Dec. 14, when the proposal could be discussed, he said.

"It has been proposed to us," Rodgers said. "That would be a board decision. They make decisions on property, and they have not met and discussed this at this point.

"When we built the new high school, we approached the city about some options at that point, about some of the properties that are in the same block there," he said. "I would think this is a win-win for both the North Little Rock School District and the city if we were able to acquire the properties that are in the same block that our high school is located."

Maj. William Phillips, state public affairs officer for the Arkansas National Guard, on Wednesday confirmed that discussions are ongoing about the proposal to transfer Fisher Armory to the city. Relocation of armory units wouldn't be confined to Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, he said.

"We're saying central Arkansas," Phillips said. "We have other facilities here that could be used to house those units. We're looking at about a year from now. Nothing is concrete just yet.

"The final decision always remains with the adjutant general," Phillips said. "We are working to determine the course of action. We are working with our community partners to make sure we take care of our community partners and our local community members."

Smith said he has visited with Berry, who has "given me a price on what it would take to buy" the armory.

"We will pay them $500,000 to end their lease," Smith said, referring to the lease agreement with the school district. "That's just about what it will cost them to relocate and do whatever else they need to do. So it's kind of a break-even for them."

Replacing the 57-year-old Police and Courts Building was a large part of this summer's campaign to increase the current city sales tax from 1 percent to 2 percent. While one-half percent of the new tax will be permanent to use for general operations, the other half-percent will last five years and is dedicated for capital improvement projects.

Over that five years, $20 million of the capital improvement revenue from the new tax is pledged to replacing the Police and Courts Building and consolidating five police campuses onto one site. The remaining revenue will go toward fire stations, and street and drainage improvements. North Little Rock voters approved the tax increase in an Aug. 8 special election.

The new Police and Courts Building would be built on the armory site, according to a Memorandum of Agreement attached to the legislation. The site backs up to the Interstate 40/I-30 interchange. The city would pay the cost of tearing down the armory, Smith said.

"That particular area in there is the best location to put our Police and Courts Building," Smith said. "We wanted it to be very visible. This was the most reasonable site, and it's really close for jumping on and off interstates if we need to get out east or west in a hurry. So we think it was the best location.

"There's a little more dirt there to have plenty of room for parking and be very visible from everywhere really," Smith said. "People will be able to see how their tax dollars are being spent."

Smith said he would like everything to come together in time to break ground next fall.

"We're moving pretty quick," Smith said. "I needed to give the Army plenty of time to get ready to move and get that ball rolling. This MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] with the council would start it and, hopefully, we can get the school district to approve it, also. Then I'll send a MOU to the general, and we'll all be on the same page and working toward doing an agreement to purchase it."

