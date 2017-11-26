Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, November 26, 2017, 12:47 p.m.

Police: Suspect in double homicide shoots himself in Arkansas

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 12:10 p.m.

Police say a suspect in a double homicide fatally shot himself in Jonesboro on Friday.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of North Drake Street about 2:45 p.m.

Inside a vehicle at the scene, they found the body of a man later identified as Darrel Jackson. The 29-year-old had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

According to a police report, Jackson's father told officers his son texted earlier that day to say he "could not take it no longer." The father rushed to the residence, but he said he did not make it in time.

During the investigation that followed, authorities learned that Jackson was a suspect in a double homicide in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Police Department could not be reached for further information Sunday.

