Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing

A 29-year-old has been arrested in the stabbing of a 45-year-old man outside a biker club earlier in November, police said.

Kenneth Wayne Lee was booked into Pulaski County jail on a first-degree murder charge shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

On Nov. 18, around 3:25 a.m., Little Rock officers were sent to Big Dawgs Motorcycle Club on Asher Avenue near Elm Street after being told that a person had been struck by a vehicle, according to a news release issued that day.

When police arrived, they found 45-year-old Clyde Hatchett of North Little Rock lying in a parking lot, surrounded by a "large amount" of blood, the news release said. He was dead when officers arrived.

Witnesses told police that Hatchett and his wife, 35-year-old Kenia Hatchett, were involved in a disturbance inside the club with several other people. That fight spilled outside into the parking lot, and at some point during the fight, Clyde Hatchett was stabbed, police said.

Witnesses told police that Lee was among the people fighting with the Hatchetts, the release said.

At the time, Lee, who was at the scene when officers arrived, told police that Kenia Hatchett got into a Dodge Caravan and tried to run over her husband's attackers two separate times.

Lee told police that she struck him and accidentally struck her husband, the news release said.

Kenia Hatchett was taken to a hospital for treatment, the release said. Lee was treated at the scene for injuries and released without being charged, pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to Lee's arrest report, a witness told police the 29-year-old stabbed Clyde Hatchett. The man "died as a result of his injuries," the report said.

The Pulaski County jail roster lists Lee's place of residence as Center Ridge, an unincorporated community in Conway County. The Little Rock police report says Lee is of Little Rock.

He was being held at the jail Saturday without bail.

Hatchett's killing was the 51st of the year in Little Rock.

Metro on 11/26/2017