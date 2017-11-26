Teachers mum on trustees' changes

State lawmakers and working and retired educators have had low-key reactions to coming changes in revenue and costs approved two weeks ago by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System board of trustees.

In recent years, lawmakers granted state government's largest retirement system more flexibility to improve its financial condition, within certain limits. The retirement system has more than 100,000 working and retired members, and more than $16 billion in assets.

During their Nov. 13 meeting, the trustees approved 11 changes to raise more revenue and cut costs. Many of them won't become effective until fiscal 2020, which starts July 1, 2019.

That gives lawmakers time to change the law if necessary to alter what the trustees did, system officials said. The next regular legislative session starts in January 2019.

Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said last week that he has not received "any agitated emails" about the trustees' changes, adding that "anytime you change something, somebody is going to get frustrated."

He said he supports the trustees' changes.

"I just believe in [system executive director] George Hopkins and [deputy director] Rett Hatcher, and they are going to do what it takes for the system to be sound," said Hester, who is a co-chairman of the Legislature's Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, a retired teacher, said she's surprised that she hasn't heard from a lot of people so far.

"I was really all prepared for my email box to fill up, and it hasn't." She hasn't received a lot of phone calls either, she said.

Elliott said she understands that the changes "are meant to be a proactive thing, so that we don't become an Illinois or Kentucky." In those states, retirement systems are severely underfunded.

"I do have to [give] it a deep-dive read because I might be missing something," Elliott said.

Teacher Rep. Sonia Eubanks, R-Smackover, and retired teachers Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, and Rep. Charlotte Douglas, R-Alma, said they need more information about the changes to raise more money and cut costs before they can judge them.

The trustees cut the projected annual investment return from 8 percent to 7.5 percent. The return previously was set at 7.5 percent in 1986 and increased to 8 percent in 1991, according to system officials.

The recent change was made at the urging of officials for the system's actuary -- Gabriel Roeder, Smith & Co. -- who said the median projected return for public pension systems is now 7.5 percent a year.

The trustees also adopted a new mortality table that projects system members living longer.

System officials described the changes as conservative. They expect the system to earn an average of more than 7.5 percent a year. They pointed out that the system has earned an average return of 8.5 percent a year since 1986.

The two changes will cost the system roughly $100 million a year. The system will make up for this with cost reductions and increased revenue, Hopkins said.

Hopkins said Tuesday that as far as he knows, the system has no correspondence from lawmakers about the changes.

Trustee Richard Abernathy, who also is executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, said he's received many questions about the changes. Hopkins "has been answering right and left all the different questions," Abernathy said.

For example, he said he had questions about the impact of reducing the multiplier used in calculating retirement benefits for members during their first 10 years of working. The multipliers earned so far are grandfathered in, and members' reduced multipliers will increase to the current multiplier if the members stay for more than 10 years.

"We have been all saying, 'If you got something better, let us know," Abernathy said.

The system had 68,368 working members with an average annual salary of $37,325 and 43,095 retired members with average annual benefits of $22,833 a year as of June 30, 2016, according to the latest actuarial report. Gabriel will provide an updated report in December.

Donna Morey, executive director of the 12,500-member Arkansas Retired Teachers Association, noted that four trustees on the retirement system's 15-member board are association members, "so we have some sweat equity" in the changes.

She said the four are Anita Bell of North Little Rock, Lloyd Black of Little Rock, Bobby Lester of Jacksonville and Danny Knight of Sherwood.

Retired educators "are thrilled with the opportunities that we will have a system to give current and future retirees benefits in the future," Morey said.

Morey said she has gotten calls from non-association members questioning the decision to cut from $75 to $50 the monthly stipend that most retirees receive. She said she's explained that the cut will be implemented in a way so that retirees won't get less money in their checks.

Cathy Koehler, president of the 10,000-member Arkansas Education Association, said, "We believe that the board acted prudently by spreading the impact of the changes broadly, so that no single constituency had to bear the brunt of the new income assumptions.

"As educators, this board is uniquely situated, has a strong track record and can be trusted to make decisions, especially the hard ones, to maintain the overall health of the system," she said in a written statement. "No one likes when assumptions must be changed because the expected rate of return is lowered. The financial realities being what they are, the board is required to act in the best interest of the system."

But Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, has expressed concern that the changes don't go far enough. He has suggested that the state's retirement systems use an even-lower projected annual investment return -- 5 percent or 6 percent a year.

"I know that is going to cause the employer contribution rate to shoot through the sky, but I think it is better to tell the people the debt is owed rather than cover it up, and that's what this does," he said in an interview two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, House said he's concerned "about another 2008 and 2009 correction" in the stock market that plummeted during the recession. He said that for the 2019 legislative session, he's going to suggest retirement system changes.

As of June 30, 2016, the system's unfunded liabilities totaled $3.75 billion with a projected payoff period of 29 years, according to Gabriel. Unfunded liabilities are the amounts by which a system's obligations outstrip the value of its assets. Actuaries often compare unfunded liabilities with a mortgage on a house.

Hopkins said he now expects Gabriel to project in its actuarial valuation as of June 30, 2017, that the system's unfunded liabilities will be paid off in roughly 30 years.

The changes trustees approved earlier this month include:

• Increasing the rate charged to employers, including school districts, from 14 percent to 14.25 percent of employee payrolls in fiscal 2020 and then another 0.25 percent in each of the next three fiscal years until it reaches 15 percent in fiscal 2023. The employer rate hasn't changed in about 12 years. Each 0.25 percent increase is projected to increase employer costs by about $7 million a year. In fiscal 2017, employers paid $414.5 million into the system.

• Increasing the rate charged to each working member who pays into the system from 6 percent of the person's salary to 6.25 percent in fiscal 2020. The rate would then increase by 0.25 percent each of the next three fiscal years until it reaches 7 percent in fiscal 2023. The rate hasn't been increased in about 43 years. A 0.25 percent increase is projected to raise members' contributions by about $5.5 million a year. Members contributed $132.1 million in fiscal 2017. About two-thirds of working members pay into the system.

• Reducing the multiplier used in calculating benefits for members who don't pay into the system from 1.39 percent to 1.25 percent for service earned in fiscal 2020 and thereafter. The lower multiplier brings that rate for non-paying members in close parity to the increased contribution rate for paying members.

• Calculating the average salary used in determining retirement benefits based on a member's five highest-paid years of service rather than his three highest-paid years of service, starting July 1, 2018. The final average salary calculation of working members using the three highest-paid years through fiscal 2018 will be grandfathered in to ensure that the highest average salary will be used, whether based on three or five years.

• No longer granting cost-of-living increases to retirees based on their $75 a month stipend, starting in fiscal 2019, and reducing that stipend to $50, starting in fiscal 2020. But the plan includes ensuring that no retiree sees a reduction in the monthly benefit after the stipend is cut to $50. Only system members with more than 10 years of service are eligible for the stipend; more than 41,000 of the system's approximately 45,000 retirees receive the stipend. The savings will be about $15 million a year in fiscal 2020.

• Cutting the multiplier used in calculating benefits for members during their first 10 years of service, starting in fiscal 2019. Multipliers earned through fiscal 2018 aren't subject to the reduction. The multiplier for paying members would be cut from 2.15 percent to 1.75 percent during the first 10 years of service, but their multiplier for that period would be increased to 2.15 percent if they stay in the system beyond 10 years.

• Adopting a 3 percent fixed interest rate for deferred retirement system accounts, with an incentive of up to 3 percent applied only in years with investment returns of at least 9.5 percent. Until fiscal 2018, the system used a variable interest rate formula that ranged from 2 percent to 6 percent based on returns. For fiscal 2018, the trustees set the one-year rate at 5 percent based on the return in fiscal 2017 that turned out to be 16.1 percent. The savings is projected to be about $8 million a year, starting in fiscal 2020.

