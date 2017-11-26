Little Rock
ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 5:28 p.m.
PHOTO BY ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Continue readingArkansasOnline.com for only$0.99 for the first month.
Subscribe Today!
Already a subscriber? Sign In or Register
Comments on: VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps UConn win
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.