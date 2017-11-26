Woman faces battery charge over stabbing

EL DORADO -- An El Dorado woman was arrested in the stabbing of a man last week.

Tytiana Tidwell, 21, was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of second-degree battery after being accused of injuring 44-year-old Charles Gulley with a knife.

Officers responded at 3:22 p.m. to a report of a battery and spoke with Gulley, who said a woman he knew by a nickname had stabbed him several times.

Gulley told police the woman became angry as the two were engaged in sexual intercourse.

When he got up and turned toward the closet, he felt a strike to his upper back and realized he was being stabbed. He then retreated downstairs and was stabbed twice more in the leg and arm.

Gulley told police that he went outside and began yelling to get his neighbors' attention.

A witness reported hearing a commotion outside, and when she stepped out, she saw a woman carrying a knife.

The witness said Gulley was grabbing the woman by the waist, yelling, "She stabbed me. Help."

The woman reportedly dropped the knife, went inside Gulley's residence, retrieved some clothes, went back outside, picked up the knife and left.

Tidwell was later arrested and taken to the Union County jail.

Gulley was hospitalized overnight for observation, officers said. A police report did not indicate that his injuries were life-threatening.

Metro on 11/26/2017