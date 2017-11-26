Home / Latest News /
Work zone causes significant delays, 14-mile backup on Interstate 30
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 2:25 p.m.
A work zone on Interstate 30 is causing significant delays Sunday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, construction at Fulton has reduced westbound traffic on Interstate 30 to one lane.
The department said it is taking vehicles more than an hour to drive through the work zone, which has created a 14-mile backup extending to Hope.
Drivers looking for an alternative route can take exit 31, 36 or 46 off of Interstate 30 to reach U.S. 67.
The delays are expect to continue into the evening.
The construction is part of a long-term project scheduled for completion in late 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Work zone causes significant delays, 14-mile backup on Interstate 30
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.