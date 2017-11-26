Work zone causes significant delays, 14-mile backup on Interstate 30

A work zone on Interstate 30 is causing significant delays Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, construction at Fulton has reduced westbound traffic on Interstate 30 to one lane.

The department said it is taking vehicles more than an hour to drive through the work zone, which has created a 14-mile backup extending to Hope.

Drivers looking for an alternative route can take exit 31, 36 or 46 off of Interstate 30 to reach U.S. 67.

The delays are expect to continue into the evening.

The construction is part of a long-term project scheduled for completion in late 2017.