Ex-Arkansas court clerk pleads guilty after $1.5 million found missing from city accounts

A former Arkansas court clerk pleaded guilty to tax fraud and theft of funds Monday, more than a month after the FBI and Internal Revenue Service began an investigation into $1.57 million that was missing from the city's accounts, authorities said.

Jimmy Story worked as Farmington's court clerk and city finance director for 21 years until he resigned Dec. 5. Charlie Robbins, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office, said Story has not yet been sentenced.

The missing money came from court fines, costs and fees and city general fund revenue that wasn't deposited between 2009 and December 2016, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in October.

Farmington has a population of about 6,800 and sits several miles outside Fayetteville in Washington County.