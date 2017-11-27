Arkansas man, 30, arrested in deadly shooting

A 30-year-old Stuttgart man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon, Arkansas State Police said Monday.

Morgan McDonald faces charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say witnesses reported McDonald was involved in a fight with Charles Lindel Ice, 39, before the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lowe Street in Stuttgart.

Ice, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His body was sent to the state Crime Lab to confirm the cause and manner of death, police said.

McDonald was arrested late Sunday night and was being held Monday in the Arkansas County jail.