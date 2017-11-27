Collegian arrested on explosives count

A 20-year-old college student is accused of constructing and testing explosives, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Siloam Springs Police Department, Timothy Constantin was arrested Tuesday.

On Nov. 14, officers went to a residence hall at John Brown University after reports of a suicidal student who had “made references to committing a mass shooting or bombing,” the release said.

After searching Constantin’s dorm room at J. Alvin Brown Hall, police found firearms and ammunition, according to the release.

Witnesses told officers that Constantin had been constructing and testing explosives off campus, police said. Constantin later admitted to constructing explosive devices, police said, though no evidence had been located.

No direct threats were made against students or staff members, the release states.

As of Sunday, Constantin remained at the Benton County jail on a charge of criminal possession of explosives. His bail had been set at $75,000.

The investigation is ongoing.