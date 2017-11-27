Conyers steps aside on key House panel

WASHINGTON -- Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., the longest-serving member of Congress, stepped aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid growing internal pressure as an ethics investigation begins into sexual harassment allegations.

Also, President Donald Trump doubled down on his call for Alabama voters to defeat Democrat Doug Jones, even as Republican senators want Roy Moore, their party's nominee in the state's U.S. Senate race, to drop out amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Conyers, 88, said he would not resign from Congress and instead would fight the allegations in the hope of reclaiming his spot atop the committee overseeing federal laws and other legal issues. "I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics," he wrote in a letter to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday.

But Conyers acknowledged maintaining his post on the House Judiciary Committee would be a distraction "in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me."

"I have come to believe that my presence as ranking member on the committee would not serve these efforts while the Ethics Committee investigation is pending," he said. "I cannot in good conscience allow these charges to undermine my colleagues in the Democratic Caucus, and my friends on both sides of the aisle in the Judiciary Committee and the House of Representatives."

Conyers settled a sexual harassment allegation brought by a former staff member, leaving her on the payroll as a temporary employee and paying out just under $30,000, which, according to Conyers, was meant to resolve the issue and did not constitute an admission of culpability.

Pelosi issued a statement immediately after Conyers's announcement: "I particularly take any accusation of sexual harassment very seriously. Any credible accusation must be reviewed by the Ethics Committee expeditiously. We are at a watershed moment on this issue."

The announcement came after days of internal pressure on Conyers, particularly from Pelosi, to step aside from the leadership post, according to a senior Democratic aide familiar with the process.

It followed a Sunday morning dominated by the sprawling issue of sexual harassment and assault on the political news shows. Initially, on NBC's Meet the Press, Pelosi declined to say whether Conyers would suffer any immediate penalty over allegations that he sexually harassed a junior female aide in a case that was resolved with a payout to the ex-staff member.

"We are strengthened by due process. Just because someone is accused -- and was it one accusation? Is it two? I think there has to be -- John Conyers is an icon in our country," Pelosi told NBC's Chuck Todd, when asked whether the longest-serving member of the House should resign.

However, Pelosi said she expected Conyers to take a step himself. "I believe he understands what is at stake here and he will do the right thing," she said.

Meanwhile, Trump on Sunday declared in a pair of tweets -- without mentioning Moore by name -- that electing Moore's Democratic opponent to the Senate would "be a disaster."

"The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY," he wrote from Florida, referring to Democrats' congressional leaders Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

"Jones would be a disaster!" another tweet said.

Moore has had few public appearances since the accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced earlier this month, but his campaign quickly touted the president's tweets, adding "We will defeat him on Dec. 12," a reference to Jones.

The allegations, including claims that the 70-year-old Moore sexually assaulted or molested two teenage girls while he was in his 30s, have made the Dec. 12 election a referendum on "the character of the country" that transcends partisan politics, said GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

"In my opinion, and in the opinion of many Republicans and conservatives in the Senate, it is time for us to turn the page because it is not about partisan politics. It's not about electing Republicans versus Democrats," Scott said Sunday on ABC's This Week.

"It's about the character of our country," he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Trump is "trying to throw a lifeline to Roy Moore" with his tweets.

But Graham also said he doesn't "know what winning looks like" with Moore because his victory would bring baggage and continued questions about being expelled -- while a Jones win gives Democrats a seat at a time Republicans "need all the votes we can get."

"What I would tell President Trump: If you think winning with Roy Moore is going to be easy for the Republican Party, you're mistaken," Graham said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, said he'd like to see Trump "come out and support what many of us have said and that is that Roy Moore needs to step aside" and "allow somebody else to be a write-in candidate."

He said on Fox News Sunday that if Moore ends up winning and comes to Washington in January, he will be the immediate subject of an ethics investigation, "which is going to be a cloud that he'll be operating in and it's going to be a distraction for us and for our agenda."

Other Republican leaders worry a write-in candidate could wind up helping Jones by splitting the GOP vote.

Trump has no plans at this time to campaign for Moore either in person in Alabama or in any ads or calls, according to a person familiar with the president's plans.

Also Sunday, Pelosi also suggested that Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., was in a different place amid allegations against him, in part because one of his alleged victims has publicly accepted his apology. Franken was accused of forcibly kissing an entertainer on a 2006 USO tour before he joined the Senate, and since then several other women have suggested Franken groped them while posing for pictures.

"I don't think that you can equate Sen. Franken with Roy Moore. It's two different things," she said, contrasting the severity of allegations against Franken with those against the Republican Senate candidate.

Franken said Sunday that he feels "embarrassed and ashamed" amid the allegations, but said he looks forward to returning to work today and gradually regaining voters' trust.

Asked whether he expected other women to step forward with similar allegations, Franken said: "If you had asked me two weeks ago, 'Would any woman say I had treated her with disrespect?' I would have said no. So this has just caught me by surprise. ... I certainly hope not."

Franken faces a Senate ethics investigation though it's unclear when that review may begin. Franken, who hasn't faced widespread calls to resign, said he will fully cooperate.

He said he spent the holiday break with his wife of 48 years and the rest of his supportive family. When he goes back to work today, he said he will ask tough questions about proposed tax legislation that "would affect Minnesota and the rest of the country in a terrible way."

Franken sidestepped when asked whether the allegations would make him less effective in the Senate. He noted he has apologized to women who have felt disrespected and "to everyone I have let down."

"I think this will take some time," he told Minnesota Public Radio. "I am trying to handle this in a way that adds to an important conversation. And to be a better public servant and a better man. That is what my goal is."

Reps. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and Barbara Comstock, R-Va., have introduced legislation would require mandatory training on harassment and discrimination for all lawmakers, staff and interns who work in Congress. It is scheduled for a vote this week.

"There needs to be one standard for members," Comstock said Sunday on This Week, noting that Conyers benefited from making a payment that was never revealed until a BuzzFeed report last week. "No more secret payments."

His payout came from the regular allowance for lawmakers for staff salaries and other administrative costs. As The Washington Post reported this month, a separate account overseen by the Office of Compliance has paid out more than $15 million in settlements of sexual harassment and other cases of discrimination.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Kane of The Washington Post; by Margaret Talev, Mark Niquette, Justin Sink, Ben Brody and Alan Bjerga of Bloomberg News; and by Jill Colvin, Hope Yen and other staff members of The Associated Press.

