Fayetteville mixes planning, geographic data with newest interactive map

FAYETTEVILLE -- City officials hope a newly unveiled online interactive map will better inform residents about building projects.

The Planning and Geographic Information Systems departments put their resources together to create a map showing where projects are planned.

Users can click on a list of projects submitted to the city or on a highlighted area on the map. It will immediately bring up a short description, where and when to go to City Hall to talk about the item and a link to detailed information on the project. Each item is organized by order of appearance at various city meetings.

Residents also can type in any address to find a project's location. Senior Planner Jonathan Curth said the idea was to find a way for residents who may not live next to to a planned project to easily find information.

A city ordinance requires adjacent property owners receive written notification about a project and its planned public hearing. With the map, neighbors who live a few blocks away but are still interested can access that information, Curth said.

"You just pull it up and it shows you what's coming up on the Planning Commission meetings, Subdivision Committee meetings -- all the public hearings, basically," he said. "The goal was to just get that information out there in an approachable manner."

The Geographic Information Systems Department has a set of mapping data it matches with Planning Department records, said Greg Resz, GIS coordinator. Staff with planning or any other department sit down with the five employees who develop the geographic information systems and outline what they'd like to see, he said.

"Just about anything they can dream up we can make happen," Resz said. "But, it takes both of us working on it."

The city has a webpage with 17 maps, ranging from city mow areas to flood data. The zoning and aerial imagery maps are frequently used during Planning Commission and City Council meetings.

The city also has its own internal geographic information systems maps. For example, since February dispatchers have used an immersive map that shows them every building in the city and the real-time locations of police officers who check in their vehicles to the system.

Heather Gilbert, a dispatcher of 16 years, remembers when she had a paper map of the whole city and had to remember the officers' beats. The system also makes it far easier to narrow down a location when receiving a call, she said.

"It helps us find people whenever they're lost on the trail," she said. "In Fayetteville, the maps are so interactive and user-friendly that they really make it easy for us to use that as a good tool to find people."

The city has embraced geographic information systems technology, increasingly integrating databases with spatial information, Resz said.

Josh Robbins, a Ward 2 resident, has noticed. Robbins is interested in urban planning and said the planning projects map and the other interactive maps on the city website help residents with even a casual interest in development become informed.

Knowing where to find agenda packets or being able to decipher planning-speak can be tricky, so a simple user interface and emphasis on visuals goes a long way, Robbins said.

"It makes it a lot more streamlined," he said. "I don't have to go and Google every single address. I can just go to the map and pull it up and it's right there for me. It saves a lot of time and effort."

