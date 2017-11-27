Subscribe Register Login
Monday, November 27, 2017, 5:04 p.m.

5 finalists named for Broyles Award honoring college football's top assistant coach

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 3:10 p.m.

wilson-matthews-left-little-rock-central-after-the-1957-season-winning-his-final-33-games-at-the-school-and-compiling-a-109-17-3-record-in-11-seasons-he-then-was-an-assistant-for-the-arkansas-razorbacks-in-1958-1968-his-image-left-is-on-the-broyles-award-given-annually-to-the-nations-top-college-assistant-coach

PHOTO BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

Wilson Matthews left Little Rock Central after the 1957 season, winning his final 33 games at the school and compiling a 109-17-3 record in 11 seasons. He then was an assistant for the Arkansas Razorbacks in 1958-1968. His image (left) is on the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top college assistant coach.


The Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation on Monday named five finalists for an award honoring college football's top assistant coach.

The Broyles Award will be presented to one of the following coaches: Auburn University defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Clemson University co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot, University of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh, University of Central Florida offensive coordinator Troy Walters or University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

The finalists will travel to Little Rock for the announcement of the winner at the Mariott Hotel on Dec. 5, according to a news release.

Clemson University defensive coordinator Brent Venables won the award in 2016.

Proceeds from the award provide education, support and resources to Alzheimer's caregivers, the release stated.

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 to recognize Frank Broyles' legacy of selecting and developing successful assistants. Broyles was the head football coach at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville from 1958 to 1976. He died Aug. 14.

