5 finalists named for Broyles Award honoring college football's top assistant coach
This article was published today at 3:10 p.m.
The Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation on Monday named five finalists for an award honoring college football's top assistant coach.
The Broyles Award will be presented to one of the following coaches: Auburn University defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Clemson University co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot, University of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh, University of Central Florida offensive coordinator Troy Walters or University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
The finalists will travel to Little Rock for the announcement of the winner at the Mariott Hotel on Dec. 5, according to a news release.
Clemson University defensive coordinator Brent Venables won the award in 2016.
Proceeds from the award provide education, support and resources to Alzheimer's caregivers, the release stated.
The Broyles Award was created in 1996 to recognize Frank Broyles' legacy of selecting and developing successful assistants. Broyles was the head football coach at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville from 1958 to 1976. He died Aug. 14.
