Monday, November 27, 2017, 7:15 p.m.

Former Arkansas state representative dies at age 87

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 6:25 p.m.

Wihelmina and John M Lewellen

Former Arkansas state Rep. John Lewellen died at age 87 Saturday, his daughter said Monday.

Lewellen also served as a Little Rock city director and was a retired business officer and owner, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

He served in the Arkansas House of Representatives until 2004. His wife, Wilhelmina, was elected that year to succeed him.

According to his profile on the state Legislature's website, he also served in the Korean War and as a justice of the peace.

"As his daughter I will always remember him as a loving and devoted father who spent most of his life trying to help others," Cornelia Biddle, a Little Rock resident, wrote in an emailed statement.

