Little Rock museum to take over spring festival spin-off of Riverfest

Riverfest might be over, but one Little Rock museum is ensuring its family-friendly offshoot continues into its third year.

In a news release Monday, the Museum of Discovery said it will take over Springfest, bringing food trucks, dog competitions and science activities April 7 to the River Market pavilions in the downtown area of Arkansas' capital city.

"When we made the sad announcement that Riverfest would be ceasing operations after 40 years, I got many questions asking, 'So what will happen to Springfest?'" said DeAnna Korte, former executive director of the festival.

The free event was spun off from the music festival in 2015 and drew about 20,000 people last year, the release stated. Dozens of former Riverfest committee members will reportedly help plan the event.

"Springfest will give the Museum of Discovery a chance to host a family fun day with a science twist," museum CEO Kelley Bass said in the release, adding that Heifer International, the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center and the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau have agreed to be partners.

The event will include science shows, a bounce zone and the Ruff on the River Pooch Parade.