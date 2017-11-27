Home / Latest News /
Police: Robber helps 22-year-old push car in Little Rock, then pulls out gun, demands cash
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:34 a.m.
Little Rock police say a 22-year-old man was robbed by a person who stopped to help him push his vehicle off the road Sunday night.
According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the victim’s vehicle broke down in the 5300 block of Young Road, a few blocks from Wakefield Park, around 6 p.m.
Police said an unidentified male stopped to help the 22-year-old push his vehicle off the road and then demanded money for his services. When the victim refused to pay him, the male pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and took $150, according to the report.
As of Monday morning, police had been unable to locate the robber.
