Police: Robber helps 22-year-old push car in Little Rock, then pulls out gun, demands cash

Little Rock police say a 22-year-old man was robbed by a person who stopped to help him push his vehicle off the road Sunday night.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the victim’s vehicle broke down in the 5300 block of Young Road, a few blocks from Wakefield Park, around 6 p.m.

Police said an unidentified male stopped to help the 22-year-old push his vehicle off the road and then demanded money for his services. When the victim refused to pay him, the male pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and took $150, according to the report.

As of Monday morning, police had been unable to locate the robber.