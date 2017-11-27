Home / Latest News /
Man dies hours after hit by car near home with holiday lights display, authorities say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:12 p.m.
BEAR, Del. — Police say a Massachusetts man has died hours after being hit by a car near a Delaware home where people flock each year to see its elaborate Christmas lights.
Delaware State Police say 62-year-old Thomas R. Brock was struck Friday night while crossing a street in Bear, near where a homeowner puts of hundreds of thousands of lights and other decorations each winter holiday season.
Police say Brock was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Saturday. His hometown wasn't disclosed.
Authorities say they don't believe the 23-year-old driver, a Bear resident, was going too fast. Police say neither one was impaired.
