Subscribe Register Login
Monday, November 27, 2017, 12:16 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Man with stab wounds found dead in truck crashed in Arkansas lot

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities in Arkansas are investigating after a man suffering from multiple stab wounds was found dead in his pickup early Sunday, according to a news release.

About 3:30 a.m., Texarkana police responded to a report of a crashed vehicle at the 900 block of Linden Avenue, the release said. Officers reported finding a Chevrolet Colorado crashed into a tree in a small vacant lot.

Texarkana, Texas, resident Jarrod Klein, 27, was found dead inside the vehicle. He had several stab wounds, police said.

Klein's body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man with stab wounds found dead in truck crashed in Arkansas lot

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online