Man with stab wounds found dead in truck crashed in Arkansas lot

Authorities in Arkansas are investigating after a man suffering from multiple stab wounds was found dead in his pickup early Sunday, according to a news release.

About 3:30 a.m., Texarkana police responded to a report of a crashed vehicle at the 900 block of Linden Avenue, the release said. Officers reported finding a Chevrolet Colorado crashed into a tree in a small vacant lot.

Texarkana, Texas, resident Jarrod Klein, 27, was found dead inside the vehicle. He had several stab wounds, police said.

Klein's body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.