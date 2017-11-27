Man who recently moved to Arkansas to fish every day wins $250,000 off scratch-off ticket

A man who moved from Illinois to Arkansas about a year ago has won $250,000, state lottery officials said Monday.

According to a news release, Charles Geinosky of Bull Shoals relocated to the Natural State to pursue his "lifelong dream of fishing every day."

Over the weekend, he hauled in a big win. His Big Money Multiplier scratch-off ticker was reportedly purchased at OM Sales LLC, 702 Central Blvd. in Bull Shoals.

"My heart stopped when I saw what I had won," Geinosky, a retiree who worked 41 years in the elevator business, told lottery officials.

He said he plans to start a college fund for his 11-month-old granddaughter with his prize.