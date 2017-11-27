Authorities: While making deposit at Little Rock bank, man told 'drop the money' or die

Little Rock police say a tire business employee was robbed of nearly $3,000 while trying to make a bank deposit Saturday.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, a 28-year-old Rent and Roll worker pulled into the parking lot of Arvest Bank, 10206 Mabelvale Plaza Drive, about 6:20 p.m. The branch is near the intersection of Interstate 30's Frontage Road and Baseline Road in the southwest part of the city.

The employee told authorities that when he got out of his vehicle, a male approached him holding a black handgun and told "him to drop the money or he was going to die.” The 30-year-old reportedly asked the stranger if he was serious, but the assailant kept repeating the threat.

Police said the victim then dropped the envelope in his hand, which contained about $2,995. The robber then took it and fled, according to the report.

The victim described the robber as a 170-pound white male who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

At the time of the report, no suspects were named and no arrests had been made.