Police: Man robbed of $200, hat, jacket in North Little Rock mall's parking lot

Police say a man was robbed of $200 in the parking lot outside a North Little Rock mall.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the 32-year-old victim was approached by three male assailants in the parking lot outside McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When he got into his vehicle, one of the robbers — described as having short dreadlocks and wearing a black cap and a black hoodie — got in on the other side, police said. According to the report, the stranger brandished a black handgun and demanded cash.

After the Jacksonville resident refused to give him anything, a robber wearing a camouflage hat approached the victim on the driver’s side of his vehicle with another handgun, authorities said. The 32-year-old told officers he then handed over a wallet containing $200, along with his hat, jacket and cellphone.

Police said the robbers fled in a Cadillac CTS.

At the time the report was written, no suspects had been named and no arrests had been made.