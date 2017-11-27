Man who shot himself in Arkansas a suspect in two women's deaths, police say

Authorities have released more information about a double-homicide case in which a man who fatally shot himself in northeast Arkansas was a suspect.

Darrel Jackson, 29, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head about 2:45 p.m. Friday in a vehicle in the 100 block of North Drake Street in Jonesboro, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Indianapolis police said Monday that Jackson was a suspect in the deaths of 27-year-old Mallory Jackson and 20-year-old Meredith Opel. The two were killed in the 4500 block of Stone Mill Drive in the southeast part of Indiana's capital city between 5:15 and 6 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

According to a report, Darrel Jackson's father told officers that his son texted Friday to say that he "could not take it no longer." The father rushed to the Jonesboro home, but he said he did not make it in time.

The investigation into the Indianapolis deaths was listed as open as of Sunday afternoon.