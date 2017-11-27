Home /
Gunman forced him to fill bag with cash, Little Rock pharmacy employee tells police
This article was published today at 11:01 a.m.
A robber held a Little Rock pharmacy employee at gunpoint Saturday evening, according to a police report.
About 5:45 p.m., a male gunman walked into the Walgreens at 3710 S. University Ave. and flashed a chrome pistol, a 23-year-old employee told police. The robber made the worker fill a bag with an unknown amount of cash from the register, then headed toward Alexander Apartments at 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, the report stated.
The assailant, described as a black male who stands about 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, reportedly wore a black jacket and a camouflage hat.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Gunman forced him to fill bag with cash, Little Rock pharmacy employee tells police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.