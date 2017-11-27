Gunman forced him to fill bag with cash, Little Rock pharmacy employee tells police

A robber held a Little Rock pharmacy employee at gunpoint Saturday evening, according to a police report.

About 5:45 p.m., a male gunman walked into the Walgreens at 3710 S. University Ave. and flashed a chrome pistol, a 23-year-old employee told police. The robber made the worker fill a bag with an unknown amount of cash from the register, then headed toward Alexander Apartments at 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, the report stated.

The assailant, described as a black male who stands about 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, reportedly wore a black jacket and a camouflage hat.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.