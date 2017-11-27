Authorities: Men arrested at Arkansas Wal-Mart on Black Friday after pot, whiskey, 2 children found in SUV

Police say two men who appeared intoxicated were arrested outside an Arkansas Wal-Mart on Black Friday on charges that include endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to a report from the Paragould Police Department, officers were called to the store at 2802 W. Kingshighway around 6 p.m. after someone observed a vehicle driving dangerously.

In the parking lot, they reportedly found a man identified as 46-year-old Tommie Shatley getting sick near a Ford Expedition. A 7-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl were sitting inside, the report stated.

Authorities said Shatley told the officers he “had not drank much” and that his daughter had been driving.

An officer noted that footage from the Wal-Mart showed a man identified as Jesse Lee Dodson driving the SUV. The 28-year-old staggered and slurred as officers escorted him outside, according to the report.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a bottle of Crown Royal whiskey and a bag containing 6.5 grams of marijuana, police said.

Shatley and Dodson were arrested and taken to Greene County jail. They reportedly face two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication and possession of marijuana charges.

According to the report, the children were released to their mother, who is Dodson's wife and Shatley's daughter.