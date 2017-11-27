Stuttgart shooting leaves 1 man dead
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:05 a.m.
A 39-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Stuttgart, police said Sunday evening.
Charles Lindel Ice of Stuttgart was shot multiple times at 400 North Lowe St. about 3:20 p.m., said Liz Chapman, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police. Ice was rushed to a local hospital where he died, she said.
No information about possible suspects was released Sunday.
Metro on 11/27/2017
