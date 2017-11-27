2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Little Rock, police say

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred early Monday, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman said.

Dispatch records indicate a shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at a residence in the 12000 block of Stagecoach Road in the Knollwood Mobile Home Park.

Lt. Michael Ford said at the scene that the SWAT team was called about 3:15 a.m. and that officials attempted negotiations before breaching the residence and finding a man and woman dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds.

Ford described the victims as a boyfriend and girlfriend and said the deaths were being treated as a murder and a suicide. He did not identify either person or say which one was the suspected shooter.

Adults and children were said to be in the residence before the shots were fired.

A large police presence was visible later Monday morning at the nearby intersection of Stagecoach Road and Briner Circle, including SWAT officers who were carrying large weapons. Officers were seen leaving the area around 6 a.m.

The homicide is the 52nd of the year in Little Rock.