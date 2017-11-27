Home / Latest News /
Head-on collision on U.S. 65 kills 2 Arkansans
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:21 a.m.
Two men died in a head-on collision in Van Buren County on Saturday, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.
It happened about 4:30 p.m. north of Damascus, police said.
Dillan Brockmeier, 24, of Greenbrier was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima south on U.S. 65 when his car crossed the centerline and struck a 1999 International commercial vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, authorities said.
Adam Morris, 32, of Bee Branch was a passenger in the International. According to the report, both he and Brockmeier died in the wreck.
Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear and dry.
At least 451 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
