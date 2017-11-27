2 armed robberies reported on same Little Rock block; 1 victim left naked, police say

Two armed robberies occurred within six hours of each other on the same Little Rock block last week, including one in which a gunman ripped off a woman's robe, leaving her naked, police said.

The victim of the first crime, a 55-year-old woman, told police that an acquaintance she referred to as Chris had called her about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, asking her to come to the 8500 block of Michael Court and help jump-start his vehicle.

When she parked, a male stranger wearing all black got into the right passenger side of her gray 2010 Toyota Camry and pointed a silver handgun at her, demanding money, according to a police report. The robber took her car key and some cash and fled, authorities said.

The victim told officers that she felt Chris set her up because he stopped talking to her after the robbery.

The second robbery reportedly took place about 3 a.m. Thursday.

A 23-year-old woman told police that she was returning to her home from taking out the trash when she and her friend were approached by a male stranger dressed in all black who asked them for a lighter.

When they said they didn't have one, the robber pulled out a gun and forced the pair on the floor of the apartment while woman's nephew slept in the same room, the report stated.

The 23-year-old told authorities that she was wearing a robe, which the gunman ripped off, leaving her nude.

The robber reportedly asked the woman what she had, to which she replied that she only had her children.

He then kicked her friend several times and said if he would have kidnapped the 23-year-old if she didn't have children, according to the report. He took an unspecified amount of money from the friend and left, police said.

Little Rock police spokesman Michael Ford said the two robberies are not believed to be related, but officers have not yet interviewed one of the victims.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.