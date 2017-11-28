2 announce candidacies in special elections for Arkansas Senate seats

Candidates for two state Senate seats on Tuesday announced that they intend to seek the Republican nominations in special primary elections in mid-February.

Russellville Republican Breanne Davis said she is running for the Senate District 16 seat that became vacant with the recent death of Russellville Republican Greg Standridge. She is the first candidate to announce her bid for the Senate seat.

Cabot Republican Ricky Hill said he plans to seek the Senate District 29 seat that became vacant with the recent resignation of Sen. Eddie Joe Williams, R-Cabot, to be the federal representative to the Southern States Energy Board. Cabot Republican Jim Coy already has announced his bid for the Senate seat.

The special primary election will be held on Feb. 13, the special primary runoff on March 13 if needed, and the special election on May 22 — the same day as the regular primary election.